DCFC loses third straight, 1-0, to New Mexico United

New Mexico United extended Detroit City FC's losing streak to three with a 1-0 victory in a United Soccer League Championship match Saturday at Albuquerque, New Mexico.

DCFC's winless streak was stretched to four (0-3-1) and it was the third match in that stretch in which Le Rouge was shut out.

The goal was scored in the 82nd minute when Alexander Waggoner took a crossing pass from Daniel Bruce and put a header from the left side of the 6-yard box into the lower corner of the net past Nate Steinwascher.

New Mexico had the best of the chances early, with Amando Moreno grazing the crossbar with a shot from right in front in the 10th minute and Daniel Bruce beating Steinwascher with a shot in the 12th that was saved off the goal line by defender Stephen Carroll.

Bruce also hit the crossbar with a header in the 28th minute.

The loss leaves DCFC (4-10-4) in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, three points behind FC Tulsa for the eighth and final playoff spot.

The victory was crucial for New Mexico (7-7-4), as it sent them into eighth place in the Western Conference, two points clear of Oakland Roots SC.

DCFC plays next on Wednesday, a home match against Loudoun United FC.