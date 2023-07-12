Last gasp falls short in 1-1 draw for Detroit City FC; winless in 5 straight

Hamtramck — A 1-1 draw is better than a 1-0 loss, but after the final whistle sounded at Keyworth Stadium on Wednesday night, it was hard to tell the difference.

Darío Suárez sent Keyworth Stadium into a frenzy when he scored from midfield in the second half, but an equalizer from Loudoun United FC, failure to score with a man-advantage for nearly 30 minutes and a last-second bicycle kick from Suárez that fell short ultimately ended the game in a 1-1 draw.

DCFC (11th in the East on 17 points) is now winless in five straight after going unbeaten in five straight.

"We got the point. We're not happy with that. We need to get the three points every single game, especially at home," Suárez said. "Of course, the goalkeeper saved that one, don't get the three points, but you know, football's like that. We come back again Saturday night. We fight."

After an uneventful first half, DCFC struck in the 59th minute. Yazeed Matthews took the ball away from a Loudoun player at midfield, tapped it to Suárez, and Suárez immediately turned and fired a ball over the head of Loudoun goalkeeper Dane Jacomen, who got a hand on it but couldn't get enough.

Suárez, the longtime City villain turned hero, made his first start for Le Rouge.

"He does it in training. He's always aware if a goalkeeper's off his line. So it doesn't' surprise me he would try it, but when he did, I thought the keeper had saved it," DCFC head coach Trevor James said.

"What Darío brings is he's got a very good first touch, he's well-balanced. He can turn either way, where a a lot of players will get it and always want to turn one way, probably the dominant side. He gives you a little more creativity in the attacking third."

Calamity ensued moments later. Devon Amoo-Mensah was called for a foul in the box, giving Loudoun a penalty in the 66th minute. Zachary Ryan converted for Loudoun, making it 1-1.

After the goal, Loudoun forward Tommy Williamson celebrated by kicking the ball in the goal again. When he went to pick the ball up, DCFC goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher tapped it away with his foot. Williamson shoved Steinwascher in the throat area and was given a red card.

DCFC peppered Loudoun with long balls over the top with the man-advantage but couldn't find the go-ahead goal. Le Rouge's best chance came on a last gasp in injury time, when Suárez put a bicycle kick on net that was saved by Jacomen.

