Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC run Detroit City FC's winless streak to six

Detroit News staff

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defeated Detroit City FC, 2-0, in a United Soccer League Championship match Saturday night at Pittsburgh, extending DCFC's winless stretch to six games (0-4-2).

The loss keeps DCFC four points behind Indy Eleven for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Indy Eleven (5-7-6) has two games in hand on Le Rouge (4-11-5).

Edward Kizza put Pittsburgh on the board in the eighth minute, taking a through pass from Michael DeShields and left-footing a shot past Nate Steinwascher for the 1-0 lead.

Burke Fahling made it 2-0 in the 51st minute, caroming a direct free kick off the head of a player in DCFC's wall and past Steinwascher.

DCFC's nearest miss came in the 87th minute when Adrian Billhardt drilled a left-footed shot from the left side of the box that hit the crossbar square.

Pittsburgh (10-2-8) grew its lead in the Eastern Conference to four points over the second-place Tampa Bay Rowdies.

DCFC will play at home Wednesday against Louisville City FC. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.