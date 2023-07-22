Detroit City FC wins second straight, moves tentatively into playoff position

Detroit News staff

The Detroit News

Detroit City FC scored on an own goal late in the second half and got a badly needed 1-0 victory over Monterey Bay in a United Soccer League Championship match Saturday at Hamtramck.

Alex Lara of Monterey Bay inadvertently played the ball into his own net in the 75th minute for the game's only goal.

It was the second victory in four days for Detroit City FC, which defeated Louisville City FC 2-0 on Wednesday to end a six-match winless streak.

The victory moved Le Rouge (6-11-5) one point ahead of Indy Eleven for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference but Indy has three games in hand. FC Tulsa is five points ahead of DCFC and has one game in hand, meaning Le Rouge still face an uphill climb to make the postseason.

Monterey Bay is 7-8-6 and fighting for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

DCFC goes on the road to take on Oakland Roots SC next Saturday. Kickoff is at 10 p.m. EST.