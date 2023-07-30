DCFC earns draw against Oakland Roots SC, is in ninth place

Detroit News staff

The Detroit News

Detroit City FC and Oakland Roots SC traded goals in the first five minutes, then settled in for 85 minutes of scoreless soccer culminating in a 1-1 draw Saturday night in a United Soccer League Championship match at Oakland.

Oakland stunned Le Rouge 23 seconds into the game when Johnny Rodriguez let fly a shot from about 25 yards in front of the net that eluded Nate Steinwascher and sailed just inside the upright for a 1-0 lead.

DCFC equalized in the fifth minute when Stephen Carroll took a corner kick that bounced through the penalty area to in front of the far upright and headed it in for a 1-1 tie.

Both Steinwascher and Oakland keeper Paul Blanchette were tested a couple of times with good scoring opportunities but were up to the tests, making strong saves.

The second half was relatively devoid of scoring opportunities until the 89th minute, when DCFC's Maxi Rodriguez curled a shot labeled for the upper corner that Blanchette barely got a hand on, then gobbled up a shot from Rhys Williams on the rebound.

The result left DCFC at 6-11-6, one point behind Indy Eleven for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami FC is another point behind in 10th, but Indy has two games in hand over DCFC and Miami has one.

Oakland is 9-6-7, in third place in the Western Conference.

DCFC has two weeks to prepare for its next match, a home game on August 12 against Charleston Battery. Kickoff at Keyworth Stadium is at 7:30 p.m.