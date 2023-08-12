Detroit City FC sluggish in return to Keyworth, falls 1-0 to Charleston

Hamtramck — After taking points in three straight games, Detroit City FC was hoping its return to Keyworth Stadium on Saturday night would be an energizing moment for its playoff push.

Instead, it dealt the team's playoff chances a serious blow.

A goal by Charleston Battery's Augustine Williams in the 71st minute was enough to top a DCFC side that created too little, too late in a 1-0 loss and kept Le Rouge in 10th place on 24 points. DCFC is five points behind FC Tulsa (29 points) for the eighth and final playoff spot.

"I saw us a bit sluggish," DCFC head coach Trevor James said. "Obviously, we came off of the bye week, and so it's been two weeks since we played. You never know which way it's gonna go. It's one way, you are refreshed and roaring to go and you're on top of your game, or otherwise I think you're a little bit sluggish. I think we were the latter tonight."

After both teams started to build on their chances in the second half, Charleston's Pierre Reedy sent a cross in from wide left that landed right on the chest of Williams, who made no mistake with his attempt from just outside the goal to make it a 1-0 Charleston lead in the 71st minute.

DCFC defender Brett Levis delivered excellent service deep into injury time for the team's last gasp. After Andrew Booth was given a yellow card in the 90th minute, Levis' ball was played by a header from Matt Lewis that rolled just beyond an attempt from Devon Amoo-Mensah to seal DCFC's fate.

"(DCFC) want deflections, they want direct passes, because they're so dangerous when they can get crosses, when they can get knockdowns, when they can get restarts. … Last header of the game, they're coming within a couple yards," Charleston and former DCFC coach Ben Pirmann said. "I think it was a good game, a good fight."

Abdoulaye Diop was subbed out in the 59th minute after taking a knock. James said he believes Diop aggravated his groin. Oniel Fisher and Connor Rutz were subbed on for Richard Ballard and Darío Suárez, respectively, in the 78th minute. James said he was hoping the last two subs would energize the squad.

"It was like, who can we bring off the bench who will give us the quickness and the energy," James said. "I think they did it. They gave us a little bit more energy and a little bit more creativity, playing in and around the box. But that was all, really, I just wanted — we had other options on the bench, but I was looking for not so much the battle so much as the energy."

DCFC was playing without starting center back and captain Stephen Carroll, who missed the game for personal reasons.

The teams entered halftime knotted at zero despite chances on both ends — albeit none of them were particularly close to the goal. DCFC took seven shots on goal in the first half but couldn't land any on net. A large portion of DCFC's chances came following balls over the top, but Le Rouge struggled to gather possession and turn the run on play into legit scoring opportunities.

DCFC's best chance in the first half came off the foot of Suárez, who was playing in his 100th USL Championship game. Suárez ripped a shot from just outside the box that got through but sailed over the crossbar in the 19th minute.

Nate Steinwascher made a big-time save on Charleston's only shot on target of the first half, diving across his line to stop a right-footed shot by Williams from outside the box.

Disaster nearly struck for DCFC in the 63rd minute. Emilio Ycaza tried a cross from near the end line that was deflected off the foot of Michael Bryant and headed for the goal-mouth before hitting the post. On the other end, DCFC nearly responded with a goal off a corner kick. Adrian Billhardt's service was played by a header from Lewis that was on target but blocked by a Charleston defender for another corner.

