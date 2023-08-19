Detroit City FC takes down Las Vegas Lights on national stage

The Detroit News

Detroit City FC didn’t wilt under the bright lights. Le Rouge turned them down.

Playing on national television for the second time in club history, DCFC used a first-half goal from Skage Simonsen to beat Las Vegas Lights FC, 1-0, on Saturday at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium.

The lone goal of the contest came in the 36th minute, when DCFC capitalized on a costly turnover and took advantage of an open goal. Maxi Rodriguez created the chance by intercepting a pass intended for the Las Vegas goalkeeper and quickly finding Simonsen, who buried a shot from the doorstep.

That was all that was needed to separate the two sides, as Las Vegas and Detroit City couldn't cash in on any second-half scoring opportunities in the match that was broadcast on ESPN2.

With the win, DCFC picked up three crucial points — increasing its season total to 27 — and moved within two points of FC Tulsa for the eighth and final playoff spot in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.

Detroit City FC will look to continue its playoff push next weekend, when it travels to Birmingham Legion FC for a 5 p.m. tilt on Aug. 27.