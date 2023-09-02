Detroit City FC squanders halftime lead, earns draw with Memphis 901 FC

Detroit News staff

The Detroit News

Detroit City FC was unable to hold onto a halftime lead and settled for a 1-1 draw with Memphis 901 FC in a United Soccer League Championship match at Hamtramck on Saturday night.

Devon Amoo-Mensah gave DCFC its lead, going high to head in a corner kick inside the far post in the 36th minute.

Luiz Fernando got the equalizer for Memphis in the 72nd minute, taking a pass in the middle of the penalty area and maneuvering a shot through traffic that got past DCFC keeper Nate Steinwascher for the 1-1 tie.

Memphis got the better of the scoring opportunities, with Steinwascher making good saves in each half to get Le Rouge the point.

Detroit is still clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of FC Tulsa and Miami FC with each team having played 27 games.

Detroit will take on Miami at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck next Saturday in another crucial match in the race for the East's final playoff spot. Kickoff is at 7:30.