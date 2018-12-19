Photos
Top U.S. and international photos of 2018||A collection of more than ten top images from the Associated Press and Getty Images.||View gallery
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/story-series/top-tens/2018/12/19/top-us-international-photos/38770095/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.