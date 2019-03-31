Washington – A robot walks into a bar. It goes CLANG.

Alexa and Siri can tell jokes mined from a humor database, but they don’t get them.

Linguists and computer scientists say this is something to consider on April Fools’ Day: Humor is what makes humans special. When people try to teach machines what’s funny, the results are at times laughable but not in the way intended.

“Artificial intelligence will never get jokes like humans do,” said Kiki Hempelmann, a computational linguist who studies humor at Texas A&M University-Commerce. “In themselves, they have no need for humor. They miss completely context.”

Dr. Noam Slonim put humor into the programming for the IBM Project Debater, but initial internal tests showed it backfired. (Photo: Eric Risberg / AP)

And when it comes to humor, the people who study it – sometimes until all laughs are beaten out of it – say context is key. Even expert linguists have trouble explaining humor, said Tristan Miller, a computer scientist and linguist at Darmstadt University of Technology in Germany.

“Creative language – and humor in particular – is one of the hardest areas for computational intelligence to grasp,” said Miller, who has analyzed more than 10,000 puns and called it torture. “It’s because it relies so much on real-world knowledge – background knowledge and commonsense knowledge. A computer doesn’t have these real-world experiences to draw on.”

Allison Bishop , a Columbia University computer scientist who also performs stand-up comedy, said computer learning looks for patterns, but comedy thrives on things hovering close to a pattern and veering off just a bit to be funny and edgy.

Humor, she said, “has to skate the edge of being cohesive enough and surprising enough.”

Oregon State University computer scientist Heather Knight created the comedy-performing robot Ginger to help her design machines that better interact with – and especially respond to – humans. She said it turns out people most appreciate a robot’s self-effacing humor.

Understanding humor may be one of the last things that separates humans from ever smarter machines, like the humanoid robot “Alter,” computer scientists and linguists say. (Photo: Koji Sasahara / AP)

Ginger, which uses human-written jokes and stories, does a bit about Shakespeare and machines, asking, “If you prick me in my battery pack, do I not bleed alkaline fluid?” in a reference to “The Merchant of Venice.”

Some computers can generate and understand puns – the most basic humor – without help from humans because puns are based on different meanings of similar-sounding words. But they fall down after that, said Purdue University computer scientist Julia Rayz.

“They get them – sort of,” Rayz said. “Even if we look at puns, most of the puns require huge amounts of background.”

IBM has created artificial intelligence that beat opponents in chess and “Jeopardy!” Its latest attempt, Project Debater , is more difficult because it is based on language and aims to win structured arguments with people, said principal investigator Noam Slonim, a former comedy writer for an Israeli version “Saturday Night Live.”

Slonim put humor into the programming, figuring that an occasional one-liner could help in a debate. But it backfired during initial tests when the system made jokes at the wrong time or in the wrong way. Now, Project Debater is limited to one attempt at humor per debate, and that humor is often self-effacing.

“We know that humor – at least good humor – relies on nuance and on timing,” Slonim said. “And these are very hard to decipher by an automatic system.”

