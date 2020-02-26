Cleveland fiber network to acquire Dan Gilbert's Rocket Fiber
A Cleveland-based fiber network is acquiring Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert's Rocket Fiber LLC internet service provider, the companies said Wednesday.
The deal, whose details were not disclosed, puts the largest fiber network in greater downtown Detroit into the hands of Everstream, a company servicing Midwest businesses with more than 13,000 miles of fiber. The agreement also marks the first Gilbert-backed startup to spin off from the Rock Family of Companies.
“This acquisition marks the final stage of Rocket Fiber’s evolution,” Marc Hudson, CEO of Rocket Fiber, said in a statement. “What began six years ago as a moonshot idea to leapfrog Detroit’s technology infrastructure has come full circle as we’ve matured into a rapidly growing and profitable business."
With Rocket Fiber's 41 miles of network, Everstream completes its coverage of all major Michigan markets. The infrastructure will be able to connect to Everstream's network in other markets. Everstream will maintain its two downtown Detroit offices and its more than 75 team members.
Hudson founded Rocket Fiber with Edi Demaj, chief operating officer, and Randy Foster, chief technology officer, in 2014 to provide a faster and more reliable internet source in Detroit. Gilbert provided funding for the venture.
The acquisition is a part of Everstream's $250 million commitment to build out 15,000 miles of fiber across the Midwest and expand into five new markets this year.
“Detroit has undergone extraordinary growth in the last five years, making the acquisition of Rocket Fiber and its strong presence in Detroit the perfect complement to our existing Michigan network,” Everstream CEO Brett Lindsey said in a statement. "This opportunity allows us to continue to provide Detroit-area businesses with the high-capacity, low-latency connectivity services they’ve come to expect from their fiber network provider and expands their direct access across Midwest through the growing Everstream network."
The sale of Rocket Fiber comes as Gilbert also has reduced his investment in the casino and gaming business. He last year sold off Greektown Casino in a $1 billion sale to Penn National Gaming Inc. and real estate investment trust VICI Properties inc.
bnoble@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @BreanaCNoble
