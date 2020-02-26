A Cleveland-based fiber network is acquiring Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert's Rocket Fiber LLC internet service provider, the companies said Wednesday.

The deal, whose details were not disclosed, puts the largest fiber network in greater downtown Detroit into the hands of Everstream, a company servicing Midwest businesses with more than 13,000 miles of fiber. The agreement also marks the first Gilbert-backed startup to spin off from the Rock Family of Companies.

Buy Photo Detroit-based Rocket Fiber will be acquired by a Cleveland company. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

“This acquisition marks the final stage of Rocket Fiber’s evolution,” Marc Hudson, CEO of Rocket Fiber, said in a statement. “What began six years ago as a moonshot idea to leapfrog Detroit’s technology infrastructure has come full circle as we’ve matured into a rapidly growing and profitable business."

Marc Hudson is a founder and CEO of Rocket Fiber. (Photo: Courtesy of Rocket Fiber)

With Rocket Fiber's 41 miles of network, Everstream completes its coverage of all major Michigan markets. The infrastructure will be able to connect to Everstream's network in other markets. Everstream will maintain its two downtown Detroit offices and its more than 75 team members.

Hudson founded Rocket Fiber with Edi Demaj, chief operating officer, and Randy Foster, chief technology officer, in 2014 to provide a faster and more reliable internet source in Detroit. Gilbert provided funding for the venture.

The acquisition is a part of Everstream's $250 million commitment to build out 15,000 miles of fiber across the Midwest and expand into five new markets this year.

Edi Demaj is a founder and chief operating officer of Rocket Fiber. (Photo: Courtesy of Rocket Fiber)

“Detroit has undergone extraordinary growth in the last five years, making the acquisition of Rocket Fiber and its strong presence in Detroit the perfect complement to our existing Michigan network,” Everstream CEO Brett Lindsey said in a statement. "This opportunity allows us to continue to provide Detroit-area businesses with the high-capacity, low-latency connectivity services they’ve come to expect from their fiber network provider and expands their direct access across Midwest through the growing Everstream network."

Randy Foster is a founder and chief technology officer of Rocket Fiber (Photo: Courtesy of Rocket Fiber)

The sale of Rocket Fiber comes as Gilbert also has reduced his investment in the casino and gaming business. He last year sold off Greektown Casino in a $1 billion sale to Penn National Gaming Inc. and real estate investment trust VICI Properties inc.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/tech/2020/02/26/everstream-acquires-dan-gilbert-rocket-fiber-detroit/4882061002/