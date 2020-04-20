The truth is nobody looks good in a Zoom video. So you better make sure your background is eye-catching enough to keep your coworkers from noticing you haven't showered yet today.

Give your next Zoom meeting some style with a background image from our collection of Detroit-themed pictures. Here's how to do it:

Detroit zoom backgrounds in action. (Photo: Detroit News)

Before you're in the Zoom meeting

Once you have Zoom installed on your computer, open it and sign in.

Click your profile picture in the top-right corner, then click on Settings.

In the menu of items on the left, click on the "Virtual Background" item (if you don't see this tab, log in to Zoom's website, then go to Settings and toggle on Virtual Background).

When you enter the Virtual Background tab, you'll see several default images provided by Zoom, or you can click the small "plus" icon to upload one of your own (or ours).

If you own and are using a green screen, you can select that option. If not, don't worry about it.

That's it. Zoom will use this image as your background for all meetings.

After you're in the Zoom meeting

Look for the small video camera icon near the lower-left corner of your Zoom screen.

Click the small arrow next to the video camera icon, and select "Choose Virtual Background." From there, you'll be taken to the same Settings screen as in the sequence above.

Choose one of Zoom's provided backgrounds, or upload one of your own (or ours).

Note: You can use this method to change your virtual background mid-meeting, too.

More notes: Virtual backgrounds work best if you're well-lit, your video has good contrast, and you stand out from your background. If there's a lot going on in the video frame, or if you're backlit by a light source behind you, the software might have trouble separating you.

Final note: The images below also work really well as desktop backgrounds.

Here are some Detroit images to get you started

► Download the Detroit skyline here

► Download the Detroit River skyline scene with kayak here

► Download the view of Downtown Detroit here

► Download the Woodward Avenue street scene here

► Download the Spirit of Detroit here

► Download the Joe Louis Fist here

► Download the Comerica Park Tiger here

► Download Little Caesars Arena here

