T-Mobile customers in Metro Detroit who are early adopters of 5G phones should see faster internet speeds today.

Metro Detroit is among three regions receiving 5G coverage from the cellular service provider as of Tuesday. St. Louis and Columbus, Ohio are also receiving the faster mobile networking speeds.

Customers with a compatible 5G phone should see a 20% boost in download speeds on top of what its LTE network delivers. T-Mobile customers in Detroit, on average, experience download speeds of 37.0 Mbps on the LTE network, the company said, pointing to a January 2020 report.

Only cell phones with 5G networking capabilities, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, will be able to take advantage of the new networking speeds.

“Connectivity is more important than ever today, and the challenging time we’re all facing shows just how critical 5G for all is,” said Neville Ray, T-Mobile president of technology.

ecarter@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @EvanJamesCarter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/tech/2020/04/21/t-mobile-launches-5-g-network-metro-detroit/2998002001/