Trump: U.S. must be ‘well compensated’ in TikTok deal

Josh Wingrove

Bloomberg

President Donald Trump said he’s told people involved in the sale of the U.S. assets of Bytedance Ltd.’s TikTok that the deal must be struck by Sept. 15 and the federal government must be “well compensated,” or the service will be shut down within the country.

“I told them they have until Sept. 15 to make a deal – after that we close it up in this country,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin. “I said the United States has to be compensated, well compensated.”

It remains unclear how the U.S. would collect compensation from the sale of TikTok, forced by the president’s declaration last month that it represents a national security threat because its parent company is Chinese.

White House staff are looking at collecting the money from compliance costs, according to one person familiar with the matter.

The U.S. assesses fees associated with deals under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which investigates overseas acquisitions of U.S. businesses. But those charges – set on a sliding scale and no higher than $300,000 – would appear to fall short of what Trump has demanded.

One potential TikTok buyer, Microsoft Corp., committed in a blog post to “providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.” But that language referred to ordinary tax revenue and job creation, according to a person familiar with the matter