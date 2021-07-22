Akamai says it has fixed issues that affected many websites

Spencer Soper

Bloomberg

Akamai Technologies Inc., which handles web content delivery, said it has resolved an issue that caused a service disruption for several widely used websites.

Akamai had said it was experiencing a service disruption, and that it would investigate the problem. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said the incident wasn’t related to a cyberattack but hasn’t yet explained the cause.

Earlier in the day, internet users reported widespread issues with prominent sites, including Amazon, Home Depot, Airbnb and United Parcel Service according to Downdetector.com, which monitors web outages.

Akamai is known for providing protection against distributed denial of service attacks, otherwise known as DDoS, in which a website is overwhelmed with junk traffic. The product that was affected, Akamai’s Edge DNS, offers cloud-based domain hosting and security services for both on-premises networks and large-scale data centers.

The reported outages, which included airlines, insurance companies and websites for various other industries, began to spike at about 11:30 a.m. and continued surging an hour later, according to Downdetector. Other sites that appear to have been affected include Delta Air Lines Inc., streaming services run by HBO, gaming sites run by Microsoft Corp. and financial service companies such as Capital One Corp.

Delta said its website and app were back working normally after being “briefly impacted Thursday by a technical issue a vendor was having that impacted websites globally.”