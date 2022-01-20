Elon Musk’s brain implant company is inching toward human trials

Sarah Mcbride

Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink is now hiring a clinical trial director, an indication that the company’s longstanding goal of implanting chips in human brains is coming closer.

The trial director position would oversee the startup’s long-promised human trials of its medical device, according to the listing. Neuralink’s brain implant – which Musk has said already allows monkeys to play video games with their thoughts alone – is intended to help treat a variety of neurological disorders, such as paralysis.