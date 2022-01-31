Sony buys ‘Destiny’ game developer Bungie for $3.6 billion

Jason Schreier

Bloomberg

Sony Group Corp. is purchasing Bungie Inc., the U.S. video game developer behind the popular Destiny franchise, for $3.6 billion to bolster its stable of game-making studios.

The deal announced on Monday is the third significant video-game acquisition announced this month, following Microsoft Corp.’s purchase of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion two weeks ago and Take Two Interactive Corp. snagging mobile game leader Zynga Inc. on Jan. 10. Buying Bungie will give Sony one of the most popular first-person shooter games to compete with the massive Call of Duty series, which Sony’s main rival now owns through Activision.