Zuckerberg's plan to overcome Washington's aversion to metaverse

Anna Edgerton

Bloomberg

Mark Zuckerberg has a problem money can't fix: convincing Capitol Hill that the metaverse - whatever that is - isn't evil.

His strategy is to start with a soft campaign to woo Washington insiders before deeply skeptical lawmakers begin to debate the controversial company's next act. This is a change of gears for a Silicon Valley behemoth whose early motto was to "move fast and break things" and that outspent all its peers to fend off legislation to curb the dominance of Big Tech.