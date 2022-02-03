Facebook owner Meta set for $195 billion wipeout, biggest in market history

Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Jan-Patrick Barnert

Meta Platforms Inc.’s one-day crash may rank as the worst in stock-market history.

The Facebook parent plunged 22% in early U.S. trading on the back of poor earnings results, putting it on track to erase about $195 billion.

At current levels, that’s the biggest collapse in market value for any U.S. company. But there’s no certainty the losses will hold, especially given the recent volatility that’s whipped across technology shares. Markets have swung wildly in recent weeks, with buy-the-dip traders sometimes storming in during the final hours of the trading day.