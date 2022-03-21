Apple suffers widespread outage hitting music, maps and iCloud

Mark Gurman

Bloomberg

Apple suffered a widespread outage on Monday, knocking services such as music, iCloud and maps offline for some users and hobbling its internal corporate and retail systems.

The problems are preventing corporate employees from working from home and keeping retail workers from completing tasks, according to staff members who asked not to be identified. The outage has hindered product repairs, swaps and item pickups, and corporate workers have limited ability to communicate and access internal websites.