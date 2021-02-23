Millennials are the generation most likely to travel in 2021

Laurie Baratti

According to a new survey by HealthCareInsider.com, which focused on Americans’ perceptions of the pandemic's end, Millennials are 50 percent more likely than Gen-Xers and 15 percent more likely than Baby Boomers to feel comfortable traveling by at least Fall 2021.

When participants of varying ages were asked to choose which, out of 10 specific activities, they most look forward to resuming, “not having to wear a mask” topped the list with 26 percent of the overall vote, followed by family gatherings at 18 percent and ravel at 17 percent.

The results being broken down by age group, Millennials (18-34) were the most likely generation (with 19 percent of the vote) to cite travel as the activity they’re most eager to resume, just behind being able to ditch face masks (20 percent).

Generation X (35-54) respondents tied in terms of their eagerness to resume travel (17 percent) and family gatherings (17 percent), after not having to wear a mask in public (25 percent).

Meanwhile, baby boomers (55+) said they’re most looking forward to family gatherings (20 percent) after the ability to stop wearing masks in public (31 percent). The ability to travel trailed with just 16 percent of boomers’ vote.

Respondents were also asked to select a season by which they believe they’ll feel comfortable traveling again. Once again, Millennials emerged as the generation that’s most eager to get back to traveling as soon as possible.

In terms of when they imagined they’d be comfortable traveling again:

—Spring 2021: Millennials were shown to be 13 percent more likely than Gen-Xers and 80 percent more likely than baby boomers to feel comfortable traveling by the spring of this year.

—Summer 2021: Millennials were 12 percent more likely than Gen-Xers and 36 percent more likely than baby boomers to feel comfortable traveling by this summer.

—Fall 2021: Millennials were 50 percent more likely than Gen-Xers and 15 percent more likely than baby boomers to feel comfortable traveling by this autumn.

—Winter 2021: Millennials were 88 percent more likely than both Gen-Xers and boomers to feel comfortable traveling by wintertime.