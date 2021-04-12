Website expands coverage to Upper Peninsula, launches contest for free stay

Greg Tasker

Special to The Detroit News

Mymichiganbeach.com, a travel website launched in 2019, has expanded its coverage to include the best spots to stay, eat, play -- and the beaches -- in the Upper Peninsula.

“Our data shows that the U.P. is really having a moment: folks from around the country are discovering the beauty of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and the opportunities it brings in terms of outdoor activities from hiking to biking to skiing to kayaking and beyond. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase it,” says Jill Halpin, a Plymouth resident and a former journalist and librarian who launched the travel site.

To celebrate Mymichiganbeach.com’s expansion, the website has teamed with the Hampton Inn Waterfront Hotel in Marquette, the only hotel located on the shores of Lake Superior in the Upper, to offer viewers a chance to win a two-night stay in Marquette.

The Upper Peninsula content mirrors information available about the lower peninsula. Last summer Halpin added an interactive map, making it easier for visitors to locate beaches along the shores of the lower peninsula, and also find insider’s information on the beaches, as well as tips on the best restaurants, shops, lodging options and activities.

The My Michigan Beach Map provides photos and an overview of each town and local beaches, including the best family-friendly and dog-friendly beaches. That same content is available about the Upper.

Expanding to include the Upper Peninsula began last fall, and Halpin’s future plans include adding content on inland destinations across the state.

Most people might not think of beaches in the Upper the same way they do about those along the lower peninsula, but the U.P.’s are diverse.

“You have wide stretches of sandy beach that seem to go on forever like Twelvemile Beach in Grand Marais; you’ll find towering sandy dunes like Grand Sable Dunes in the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and you’ll also find rocky beaches like Presque Isle Beach in Marquette,” she says. “They’re all so very unique. Then you’ve got the northern shores of Lake Michigan: the Escanaba Municipal beaches are just lovely, too. They’re all very different and all worth checking out.”

Tom Nemacheck, executive director of the Upper Peninsula Travel and Recreation Association, welcomes any sites that help promote tourism in the U.P. He says the Upper experienced a surge in visitors last summer because of its many outdoor destinations and recreational activities. Tourism officials are expecting record numbers this summer as well.

“We’re always happy to have anybody give us additional coverage,” he says, adding that when it comes to beaches, many people have misperceptions about the U.P., that it’s too cold to visit beaches. “The beaches here are not just for swimming but also about beauty. Nothing competes with the beaches of Lake Superior.”

Halpin says the website has received more than 8 million impressions since June 2020 with 65,000 monthly page views.

The Meet Marquette Giveaway runs between through April 16; go to www.mymichiganbeach.com/marquette and find the entry form to enter to win. The contest is open to U.S. citizens ages 21 or over. Winner will receive a gift certificate for 2 complimentary nights at the Hampton by Hilton Marquette/Waterfront.