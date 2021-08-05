Canadian border agents threaten strike that could delay travelers, trade

Travelers entering Canada could experience long lines and delays at border crossings and airports starting Friday if the federal government there doesn't make a deal with unions representing 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees.

Two unions served strike notices to the government, they said Wednesday. That would entail a work-to-rule strike action starting 6 a.m. Friday during which the agency's workers would "obey all of the policies, procedures and laws applying to their work, and perform their duties to 'the letter of the law,'" according to a statement from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union. The result of such action could be delays entering the country, the unions said.

The strike threat comes ahead of the government's plans to reopen the border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers on Monday following a 17-month COVID-induced closure. The two sides are set to resume negotiations on Thursday.

A border slowdown risks undercutting any economic boost Canadian border economies like Windsor and Sarnia could reap from renewed tourism by vaccinated Americans. It also threatens to snarl cross-border freight traffic, deepening further supply chain woes already weighing on auto industry production.

“We’ve continued to serve Canadians throughout the pandemic — keeping our borders safe, screening travelers for COVID-19 and clearing vital vaccine shipments,” Mark Weber, the Custom and Immigration Union's national president, said in a statement. “Now it’s time for the government to step up for CBSA employees.”

If no agreement is reached, the slow-down strike will take place at all Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters locations, the unions said. The unions are directing members to not work during breaks or unpaid lunches or past scheduled hours. They are instructing them to ask every question in their manual at ports of entry. There will not be any picket lines, at least for now.

The Canada Border Services Agency will respond to any work disruption to maintain the safety and security of the border, ensure compliance with laws and keep the border open to legal travelers and goods, Jacqueline Callin, a spokeswoman for the agency, said in a statement. She added that 90% of frontline border services officers are essential and will continue to offer needed services in the event of a strike.

"CBSA officers have proven their tremendous resilience and dedication since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic by helping to prevent the spread of the virus and its variants, while facilitating the flow of essential goods," Callin said. "They remain vigilant and continue to effectively enforce some of the world’s strongest border measures to keep Canadians safe.

"We expect that our officers will continue to fulfill their duties with the highest level of integrity and professionalism."

Unionized border agents have been without a contract for more than three years. They are seeking better workplace protections and parity with other Canadian law enforcement agencies, the unions said. An impasse was declared in December. A public interest commission recommended the parties reach a deal, including making improvements to the working conditions of the border agents.

“We truly hoped we wouldn’t be forced to take strike action, but we’ve exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract with the government,” Chris Aylward, Public Service Alliance of Canada national president, said in a statement. “Treasury Board and CBSA have been clear they aren’t prepared to address critical workplace issues at CBSA at the bargaining table.”

