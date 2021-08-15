5 alternatives if you can’t find a rental car this season

Kiersten Willis

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With people eager to get out of their homes this season, demand for rental cars is surging.

“Increased demand has led to significant price increases for car rentals at popular summer destinations,” Daniel Durazo, Director of Marketing and Communications at Allianz Partners USA, said in a press release. “One way to save money on your car rental is to shop for and purchase your rental car insurance in advance. Look for a product with primary coverage, no deductible and around-the-clock travel assistance.”

But with demand so high, it can be tricky to book a rental car if you’re currently planning your next trip. Prices are also increasing, according to a Cheapcarrental.net survey.

Here are some rental car alternatives from Today.com and Business Insider.

Turo

Touted as the world’s largest car-sharing marketplace, Turo allows you to select cars from local hosts. Enter the location and date of your trip, and choose from thousands of vehicles. Book via the app or online with the option for free cancellation up to 24 hours before your trip. You can have the car delivered or pick it up from your host.

Zipcar

You can become a Zipcar member if you’re 21 — 18 if you’re a student — and have a valid driver’s license. Choose your membership plan and get verified. Most users are verified within minutes, but it could take longer in some cases. Then, book your trip through the Zipcar app. Memberships begin at $7 per month.

Silvercar

A service from Audi, Silvercar offers up to 20% off of midweek rentals. Use the app for a contact-less booking experience. Choose from options such as the Audi A4 sedan the Audi Q7 SUV. You’ll have access to premium upgrades and up-to-date tech. The vehicle will be delivered to your location and Silvercar will pick it up when your trip is over.

Lyft Rentals

If you already have Lyft installed on your phone, using the rental service is simple. Tap the key icon from the home screen to begin your reservation. You can also book online. Choose your location, date and vehicle. Once you review your trip details, confirm your booking. Using Lyft Rentals gives you a $20 credit to get to and from the lot. You can also get free add-ons.

Avail

Avail lets you borrow a car at the airport from a fellow traveler. Use the app to book your car and view your itemized costs. Allstate insurance and 24/7 roadside assistance are included with your rental. If you make your car available to fellow travelers, you’ll get a free car wash, free parking and earn money.