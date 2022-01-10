How far into 2022 should I book for travel now?

Stephanie Zito

Bankrate.com

As we approach year three of the pandemic, it’s safe to say we’ve learned to be more cautious and flexible with our plans. And with the omicron variant dominating headlines, travel rules and COVID concerns will likely continue changing month to month in 2022.

That said, vaccines and boosters are widespread, international borders are opening (even when some are also closing) and countries, airlines and hotels now have systems for safely welcoming visitors despite frequent pivots.