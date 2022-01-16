TRAVEL

Planning a trip with your dog? Make it stress-free for both of you

Jessica Martinez
Los Angeles Times

Is a vacation with your dog truly a vacation? 

I didn’t know until a fall getaway. I had never gone on a trip with a pet. When it came time for my boyfriend and me to plan our annual road trip — two years ago we went to Yosemite and last year we did Arizona, New Mexico and Utah — with a pandemic puppy now living with us, we quickly realized we wanted Millie, our 11-month-old goldendoodle, to come along. 

