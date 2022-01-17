Transformational journey: Highlands at Harbor Springs undergoing 10-year revamp, keep vintage vibe

Greg Tasker

Special to The Detroit News

Harbor Springs — This past holiday weekend, Elizabeth Moore, her husband and children hit the well-groomed slopes at the Highlands at Harbor Springs, one of their frequent visits to the beloved ski resort in the northwestern corner of Michigan’s lower peninsula.

The Indiana family have become regulars at the 4,000-acre resort the past five years. It’s where Elizabeth’s husband, Ryan, and their three children, ages 18 to 10, all learned to ski. They return year after year for long weekends and extended stays.