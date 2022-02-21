Want to stay at Prince’s tropical island mansion? This NC family will let you do it

Joe Marusak

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, N.C. — A Charlotte family is offering stays at their two mansions in the tropical Turks and Caicos islands, including one formerly owned by musical legend Prince.

The price of a night’s stay?

It's $12,000 to $36,000, depending on the season and whether you lease one or both mansions, which overlook the turquoise waters of a private bay in the warm Atlantic, 575 miles southeast of Miami.