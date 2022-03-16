Escape to nature: Treehouses grow in popularity as a unique getaway option

Greg Tasker

Special to The Detroit News

Treehouses, like other unusual accommodations, have become increasingly popular the past few years, even more so as the pandemic has lingered.

Part of the appeal is the escape into nature, to unplug away from home, away from crowds and tourists. The uniqueness of treehouses — typically built on stilts or connected to trees and high above the ground — is also appealing. And then there’s nostalgia for some — who didn’t play in a treehouse as a child?