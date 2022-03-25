Spring break travelers defy higher costs as COVID recedes: 'This is a celebration'

Romulus — It’s been a long time since Amy Kruppe went on vacation. Pandemic concerns and her job as a school district administrator kept the Bloomfield Hills resident at or close to home.

This year is different.

Kruppe, who is superintendent of the Hazel Park School District, headed to Los Angeles by plane for spring break this week with her 14-year-old daughter, Alexandra, and her daughter's friend, Phoebe Knoer, also 14, to sight-see and visit family.