Susan R. Pollack

Special to The Detroit News

Louisville, Kentucky — Keyana Bilyeu has led the Kentucky Derby Museum’s “Black Heritage in Racing” tour at least 40 times, but still gets choked up when her tour groups pause to pay tribute to the 11 Derby-winning Black jockeys who laid the foundation for modern-day horse racing. The jockeys’ names, she says, “were lost to history” for more than a century.