For summer travel deals, stay off the beaten path

Sam Kemmis

Nerdwallet

Many Americans are looking to travel this summer. Most hope to find a good deal.

Unfortunately, that’s not how the law of supply and demand usually works.

Air travel has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels. Hotels are filling up and vacation rentals are booming.

“Demand across the board for summer 2022 travel is up 20% to 25% relative to 2019,” says Jamie Lane, vice president of research at AirDNA, a vacation rental data platform that tracks trends on Airbnb and Vrbo.