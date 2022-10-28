Busch promotes little-known hiking trails in U.P., but NDA needed

Greg Tasker

Special to The Detroit News

If you’ve done any hiking the past two years (since the start of the pandemic), then you know how crowded trails can be at Michigan’s state and national parks.

It’s the same across the country.

Well, the folks at Busch have been pushing a promotion all month to help outdoor enthusiasts find hidden gems in each state. The promotion coincides with the national brewer’s annual release of its outdoor-themed camo cans, labels redesigned to blend in, while “the refreshing taste of Busch stands out.” This year’s camo features orange trim, greens and browns and images of trees framing the Busch label.

“Our fans wait year-round for our annual camo cans, so we wanted to do something big to celebrate this year’s design,” said Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing for Busch Family Brands, part of Anheuser-Busch. “As the beer brewed for the great outdoors, we wanted to pay homage to these cans and our fans by helping those who love nature enjoy it in the way it’s intended — peacefully.”

The company has created the Busch Guyd, which offers a database of the nation’s most unsung hiking trails. To access this database, hikers must sign a non-disclosure agreement, promising not to share the location of these trails so they don’t become overcrowded. That also means no geotagging, trail apps or social posts.

The promotion runs through the end of the month, and, of course, includes free beer.

Each week up to 200 fans (21 and older) have been able to unlock the list by swearing to secrecy and signing the Busch Guyd NDA. To date, about 600 slots have been filled across the country, Stowe said. “We hope our fans take full advantage and find themselves exploring a new trail, campsite or outdoors area, and cool off from their adventure with an ice-cold Busch Light this fall and beyond,” she said.

To identify trails in each state, Busch worked with avid hiker and trail expert Kim Hodoval, who has explored more than 60 national parks. The Busch Guyd includes some of her favorite little-known trails across the country.

In Michigan, there are three trails, all in the Upper Peninsula. They are located in Porcupine Mountains State Park in the northwestern U.P. and in two national parks: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior. The trails range from 8.6 to 13 miles in length.

“I grew up in Illinois and often visited Michigan’s lakeshore Upper Peninsula, which I believe to be one of the most underrated areas in the U.S.,” Hodoval said in an email. “When creating this list with Busch Light, I wanted people to see the beauty of the Great Lakes State and other similarly overlooked destinations across the country.”

The specific locations of each trail are available only on the Busch Guyd. Obviously, getting to Isle Royale National Park will take a little more effort — the island is only reachable by seaplane or ferry.

“Pictured Rocks is stunning. The water is gorgeous and you would never think you are in the Midwest,” she said, adding Isle Royale offers lush greenery with gorgeous vows and tons of wildlife. To have hikes within the national park system that are not well known, overlook Lake Superior and go along the coastline makes them a true gem.

“Porcupine State Park is another area of the Upper Peninsula with awesome views of the Lake of the Clouds and Michigan mountains,” she said.

“Each (trail) is off the beaten path and provides an unmatched experience to connect with nature the right way.”

The company’s interest in promoting less-traveled trails was prompted by a record-high 58.7 million hikers hitting trails last year.

“While we love that more people are enjoying the great outdoors, that also means our country’s most beautiful destinations are getting more crowded than ever — which can make it difficult for hikers to connect with nature,” Stowe said. “We want to help our fans take in the scenery, but not wait in line while others take selfies. With the Busch Guyd, our fans across Michigan and beyond can take the path less-traveled and enjoy nature the right way.”

Michigan’s national parks — not to mention state recreation areas — have experienced record numbers of visitors in recent years as well. Both Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore — in the lower peninsula, near Traverse City — have seen surges in tourism.

The swell in tourism and the impact on recreation areas in the Marquette region prompted the county’s tourism officials to launch a new campaign, Respect Marquette. Adapting principles from Leave No Trace, the promotional campaign is aimed at helping visitors and locals alike be respectful of local recreation areas.

The influx of tourists at many outdoor destinations has caused a host of conservation issues, including trashed natural areas, water pollution, trail erosion, wildlife endangerment, and park overcrowding.

The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics is also working with other destination management and marketing organizations across the country to develop comprehensive stewardship education programs. These programs usually include the creation of location-specific Leave No Trace messaging to address the recreation-related impacts in an area. The aim is to equip visitors and residents with knowledge and skills to protect the natural world while enjoying the outdoors.

Other destinations working with the organization range from Colorado and New Hampshire to Door County, Wisconsin, and Sonoma County, California.

Tom Nemacheck, executive director of the Upper Peninsula Travel and Recreation Association, welcomed the Busch campaign.

While the U.P. did experience a surge in tourism during the pandemic, the numbers have calmed down and the people visiting this past summer seem more educated about outdoor etiquette, he said.

“People have called to tell me not to promote the Upper Peninsula,” he said. “But things really calmed down this summer. It’s been a non issue. If a major company wants to promote these quaint, little-known areas, we’re all about that.”

To sign the NDA and hike, go to: busch.com/buschguyd/.