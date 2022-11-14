Legoland shows off full-size Ford truck made of bricks

Dewayne Bevil

Orlando Sentinel

Legoland Florida has unveiled a life-size model of a Ford F-150 Lightning truck that’s made of 320,740 Lego bricks.

The big, new, blue figure stands in front of the Winter Haven theme park’s Ford Driving School attraction.

A team of 15 master model builder’s spent more than 1,600 hours assembling the truck at Lego Group’s U.S. headquarters in Enfield, Connecticut, in mid-July. It weighs 3,730 pounds and is more than 19 feet long.

The Ford Mustang made out of Lego blocks that was previously in that spot remains at Legoland Florida in a nearby courtyard.

The new replica is modeled after the Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat, an all-electric truck that debuted this year. The Legoland version has a full-size truck bed, runner boards and working headlights and taillights.