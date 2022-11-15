Travel website names Detroit among 10 of 50 best places to visit in 2023

The Detroit News

Detroit is for travelers. At least that's according to the online travel guide Travel Lemming.

The guide, which has 6 million followers, ranked the Motor City in the top 10 of its list because its "character, diverse range of things to do, and friendly people."

It also said: "As one of the country’s best-kept secrets, Detroit isn’t overly touristy, so you get the joy of exploring without crazy crowds. Some of the city’s best elements are its architectural history, Motown music, thriving sports scene, art culture, and excellent selection of restaurants, craft breweries, and cocktail bars. Canada is just across the beautiful Detroit river, so make the most out of your trip and visit two countries in one go!"

The travel site suggested visitors stop by Eastern Market, the Motown Museum, the Detroit Riverfront, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the Henry Ford, the Detroit Institute of Arts, Greektown, the Park Avenue Historic District, Campus Martius, and Belle Isle Island.

It also said the best time of the year to visit Detroit is from May to October and in December.

What place topped Travel Lemming's List? Lafayette, Louisiana. That was followed by Bhutan; Utila, Honduras; and Île Sainte-Marie, Madagascar.