AAA: Michiganians to set new July 4th holiday weekend travel record

Charles E. Ramirez

The Detroit News

More than 1.7 million Michiganians are expected to take a trip over the Fourth of July weekend and could set a new record, AAA predicts.

The auto club said the volume of travel during the holiday weekend will be the highest on record. It estimates the number will be up 76,000 from the previous record high, which was set last year.

Travelers in Michigan will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more over the holiday weekend, according to AAA's forecast.

"Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” Debbie Haas, AAA's vice president of Travel, said in a statement. "Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Michigan residents are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions."

AAA estimates 50.7 million people will travel over the Fourth of July weekend, nearly 2.1 million more than last year and nearly 1.8 million more than the record high, set in 2019.

Most travelers will take a road trip, but air travel will be up and gasoline prices for the holiday will be lower than last year, according to the auto club. It estimates about 1.6 million Michiganians will drive to get to their Fourth of July destination.

It estimates nearly 85% of travelers — or 43.2 million — will drive to their destination, up about one million.

AAA said a record-setting 4.17 million Americans will take a plane to their destination for the holiday. The previous record was 3.91 million set in 2019. In Michigan, more than 71,000 people are estimated to fly for the holiday, up 1,800 from 2019.

Furthermore, the auto club said it expects gas prices for the holiday weekend to be cheaper than last year. Last year, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $4.94 on July 4th, it said.

Prices this summer "have been somewhat erratic" but the average price in Michigan has stayed below $3.65 per gallon because of the lower cost of oil, AAA said.