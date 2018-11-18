Buy Photo Snow gathers on a pine tree in Grosse Pointe Woods. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Metro Detroiters woke up to a wintry scene Sunday with snow coating lawns and roadways.

The snowfall was just under an inch in most places said meteorologist Trent Frey, of the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Frey said Ann Arbor received an inch of snow. The meteorologist said he was not aware of any reports of major traffic problems as a result of the early morning snowfall, The snow didn't stick much to road pavements because the temperatures are hovering around 32, and not cold enough for the snow to stick.

"It looks like not a lot of (the snow) is sticking to the road," said Frey. "Road temps tend to be a little warmer and the sow melts on contact."

At 10 a.m. Sunday, the temperatures were hovering around 32 degrees but they are expected to climb five degrees warmer to 37 degrees around 2 p.m. The low Sunday will be about 26 degrees and the colder weather will hit the area in the evening hours.

Another snowfall, a dusting, is expected in Metro Detroit on Monday. Temperatures will go up to 38 degrees and the low will be 29, said Frey.

Tuesday will bring drier but cooler weather. The high will be 34 and the low will be around 28 degrees.

Dry weather will continue into Wednesday with a high of 37 degrees and a frigid low of 23 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day will bring sunny skies with a high 35 and a low of 28. And good news for those planning to travel or attend the Thanksgiving parade in downtown Detroit, weather conditions are expected to be dry.

Friday will bring another next chance for some precipitation: a mix of rain and snow. It is not expected to stick, said Frey. Temperatures will be a high 44 degrees and a low 36.

Frey said the Fall temperatures are running ten degrees colder this year.

"The normal high is usually 48 degrees and normal low 34," he said.

