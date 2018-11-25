Precipitation in Metro Detroit will come in the form of rain Sunday night into Monday morning and then is anticipated to switch to snow after 9 a.m., said Trent Frey a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. Only about an inch is expected for Metro Detroit by the end of Monday, he said. (Photo: National Weather Service)

Metro Detroit is expected to escape the worst of a fast-moving winter storm predicted to blanket much of the central Midwest with snow.

Precipitation in the area will come in the form of rain Sunday night into Monday morning and then is anticipated to switch to snow after 9 a.m., said Trent Frey a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. Only about an inch is expected for Metro Detroit by the end of Monday, he said.

Other parts of the state could see up to 8 inches; the northern section of the Thumb, including Saginaw, Tuscola, Bay and Midland counties and the west side of the state east of Grand Rapids.

In Metro Detroit lows are expected to reach 35 Sunday night and 26 Monday night, Frey said.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. Other parts of central Plains and Great Lakes region are under a winter storm warning. In total, the storm could dump a foot or more of snow in some places.

The storm comes on the final day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend — one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Nearly 500 flights have been cancelled on one of the busiest travel days of the year as a the storm bears down on much of the Midwest.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware reported that 491 flights headed to or from the U.S. had been cancelled as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

The site reported that the majority of the cancellations are flights that were supposed to be routed through Chicago or Kansas City — two areas forecast to be hit hard by the storm. Detroit's Metro Airport reported only three cancellations.

There's another chance for snow in Metro Detroit on Tuesday but it could be a half and inch to a dusting, Frey said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

