Freezing drizzle, mixed with light snow and cold temperatures could cause slick roads for Metro Detroit travelers during the Thursday evening commute, weather officials say.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather advisory cautioning travelers to watch out for locally hazardous roadways, bridges, overpasses and especially, along less traveled and untreated roadways.

The advisory was issued for the entire Interstate 75 corridor from Saginaw to Monroe and from Ann Arbor and Howell to Port Huron.

Patchy freezing drizzle mixed with light snow and pockets of more moderate snow is expected across much of southeast Michigan the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening hours as weather dips into the low 30s.

