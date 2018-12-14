Buy Photo Raindrops fall in a puddle of rain water along Congress Street in downtown Detroit. (Photo: John T. Greilick/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Some Metro Detroiters are in for a slippery commute early Friday with freezing drizzle forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers were expected across southeast Michigan as a warm front moves across the state, the weather service said.

"Initial onset of precipitation will have the chance to start as freezing drizzle, especially north of M-59, leading to trace amounts of ice accumulation on untreated roads," the weather service said.

The mercury was set to drop into the low 30s, then "rise above freezing through the late morning hours, which should aid in minimizing icing impacts," meteorologists said.

Friday's high should reach the low 40s, more than 5 degrees above average for the date, as the rain moves out by afternoon. The low is expected to dip into the 30s.

The forecast calls for clear conditions Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures again topping out in the 40s.

