The temperatures are expected to only reach 30 Friday and Saturday. On Saturday there is a chance of snow showers.

Metro Detroit will have a warm-up of sorts, compared with the past string of days, with a high around 30 degrees going into the weekend, weather officials said.

On Friday, the temperature was expected to reach 30 degrees with lows dipping at night to 22. The same exact temps are expected for Saturday during the day and at night with some chance for snow showers.

No more than a inch or a half an inch of snow flurries will fall on Saturday and then remain dry going into the weekend's final day.

Then on Sunday the high will be around 30 with the lows to tip down to 19 degrees.

Sara Pampreen of the National Weather Service said the region is experiencing a little bit of a warm-up as the highs for the past week were in the 20s.

"The normal high for the Detroit area is 32 and the low is 19 degrees," Pampreen said. "The last few weeks we were above normal. We're back around normal."

For Monday and into the work week, the weather will return to the low 30s, she said.

