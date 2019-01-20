The morning after snowiest blanketed Metro Detroit is frigid cold, a trend that will continue into the start of the work week before temperatures moderate upward mid-week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Manion said the temperature hovered around 7 degrees Sunday morning in downtown Detroit, a day after several inches of snow and a cold front hit the region. While the high temperature Sunday will reach about 11 degrees, high winds — about 15 to 25 miles per hour — will make it feel more like it's -10 degrees.

Sunday should be a dry day. Starting at 6 p.m. a wind chill advisory will take effect and last through noon Monday. Winds could make it feel like it's -20 degrees.

Buy Photo People braved for the cold and snow on Saturday outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. The National Weather Service says Sundaay the temperature hovered around 7 degrees, a day after several Saturday brought inches of snow and a cold front hit the region. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Monday's high will only reach the lower teens, and it should be another dry day as the region celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday is expected to be dry and sunny, though the low winter sun won't do much to lift temperatures, Manion said.

Tuesday and Wednesday will take a turn for the warm he said.

Manion said a warm front moving in Tuesday will produce highs in the lower 30s, but overnight into Wednesday there's an 80 percent chance of precipitation.

Wednesday will be even warmer, with an expected high of about 40. Rain is possible.

Overnight into Thursday, temperatures will drop to the mid-20s.

Next weekend could look similar to this weekend, Manion said, at least in terms of the cold. Highs aren't even expected to reach 20.

