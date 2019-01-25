Prepare to bundle up for the cold weather. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Bitter cold and more snow are heading to Metro Detroit in the coming days with wind chills taking temperatures well-below zero, weather officials said Friday.

While temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday will hover in the low to high teens with some chances of light snow showers, weather experts expect that 2-to-7 inches will fall starting Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning.

Then the big chill comes with single-digit to zero temps Tuesday into Wednesday that will push 25 degrees below zero with the wind chill.

"We're going to see an arctic blast next week," said Cory Behnke of the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "This will be the coldest snap of this year. We're going to be seeing temperatures around 25 degrees below normal."

Behnke said that people next week should stay indoors, layer up with clothing if you have to go outside, and keep track of weather updates and have an eye on pets.

On Friday, weather officials expect blustery conditions with a high of around 15 degrees and light snow showers and winds at 15 to 20 mph. The low Friday night dips to 5 degrees with wind chills below zero.

Then Saturday brings partly sunny skies with temps in the middle to upper teens with 18 for a high. At night, wind chills will take it below minus 5, Behnke said. On Sunday, the high temperature will be near 20 degrees with light snow showers Sunday evening.

The snow is expected to fall starting Monday afternoon, he said, with a weather wing out of the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes region.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2620

Twitter:@leonardnfleming

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/weather/2019/01/25/snow-bitter-cold-temperatures-coming/2676337002/