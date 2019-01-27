Snowfall is expected all day on Monday, and the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to midnight. (Photo: National Weather Service)

Metro Detroiters awoke to snowfall on Sunday and more of it is on the way Monday. When the snow departs, it will be followed by three of the coldest days of the young year.

Overnight about 3.8 inches of snow were recorded at Metro Airport, 2.4 inches in south Oakland County, and 2.8 in Ann Arbor, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Sara Pampreen.

The high temperature on Sunday will reach 17 degrees, and though there could be additional snow showers, there should be no more accumulation. The low, going into Monday, will fall to about eight degrees.

Monday the high will come in just above the freezing point at 33.

But snowfall is expected all day and the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Some five to seven inches of snow are expected in Oakland and Macomb counties, while three to five inches are expected in Wayne and Washtenaw.

"Plan on hazardous road conditions and slow travel," the advisory urges motorists.

The snow is due to a strong low pressure system moving through, Pampreen said.

"It's winter. This happens," she said.

When the low pressure system departs, arctic air from Canada will take its place, and Tuesday will reach a high of 17. Then temperatures really start falling, down to -7 overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the coldest days of the year so far, as a high wind chill will makes it feel like it's -35 degrees both mornings.

Frostbite will be a concern both days, and could set in after 20 to 30 minutes of exposure to the arctic air, Pampreen said.

Friday is expected to be dry, with a high of 17 degrees, and fall to an overnight low of four degrees.

Saturday is expected to be sunny, warming up to a high of 25.

