Jason Hill, center, instructs sons Jaret, 11, left, and Colin, 8, on using the shovel to clear off the snow on their pond in Armada Twp., while sons Nolan, 13, and Jadon, 15, operate the snow blower so that all can play ice hockey later this week.

Detroit — The snow is yesterday's news in southeast Michigan, but brutal cold is the headlines for the next for the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township issued a wind chill warning that begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday and ends at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Michigan because of the dangerous subzero weather.

The agency's meteorologists predict wind chills of between minus 25 degrees and minus 45 degrees in some places over the next couple days, meaning exposed skin can get frostbitten in as little as 15 minutes. The actual temperature is expected to reach a high of 14 degrees and a low of minus 10 degrees Tuesday, a high of minus two degrees and a low of minus 11 degrees on Wednesday and a high of two degrees and minus five degrees on Thursday.

So far this month, the Detroit area has seen about 14 inches of snow. January's average monthly temperature in Detroit is about 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Its average monthly snowfall in Detroit is 12.5 inches.

Dozens of school districts have closed Tuesday and many plan to remain closed Wednesday.

In addition, several communities across Metro Detroit, including the city of Detroit, Troy and Livonia, have opened warming centers to help people escape the frigid temperatures outside.

On Friday, temperatures will rise to a high of 12 degrees and a low of about minus one degree, according to the weather service.

The next day, the forecast calls for a high of about 30 degrees and a low of about 25 degrees.

A warm up is expected Sunday in Detroit, with the high predicted to reach near 43 degrees and a low of about 33 degrees.

A low pressure system carried winter storm Monday over the region and it dumped between three inches and five inches of snow on Metro Detroit. Some areas in the region, such as Bay and Huron counties saw 10 inches of snow.

Mike Brandes, of Berville in St. Clair County, shovels out his driveway near the end of North Avenue so he can go to work Tuesday morning

Extended forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy with a high near minus 2 degrees and a low of about minus 11 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 2 degrees and a low of about minus 5 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 12 degrees and a low of about minus 1 degree.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low of about 25 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy with a high near 43 degrees and a low of about 33 degrees. Rain and snow likely.

Monday: Cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. Rain and snow likely.

Source: National Weather Service

