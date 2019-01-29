LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The snow is yesterday's news in southeast Michigan, but brutal cold is the headlines for the next for the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township issued a wind chill warning that begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday and ends at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Michigan because of the dangerous subzero weather.   

More: Whitmer issues state of emergency ahead of cold 

MoreSnowfall from 2 to 10 inches coats east side of Michigan

The agency's meteorologists predict wind chills of between minus 25 degrees and minus 45 degrees in some places over the next couple days, meaning exposed skin can get frostbitten in as little as 15 minutes. The actual temperature is expected to reach a high of 14 degrees and a low of minus 10 degrees Tuesday, a high of minus two degrees and a low of minus 11 degrees on Wednesday and a high of two degrees and minus five degrees on Thursday. 

So far this month, the Detroit area has seen about 14 inches of snow. January's average monthly temperature in Detroit is about 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Its average monthly snowfall in Detroit is 12.5 inches. 

Michigan socked by winter storm
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Walter Houze uses a rolling shovel to remove snow from the sidewalk outside the Kirby Lofts in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019. Houze says, "It works as good as a snowblower and I don't have to buy gas for it."
Buy Photo
Walter Houze uses a rolling shovel to remove snow from the sidewalk outside the Kirby Lofts in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019. Houze says, "It works as good as a snowblower and I don't have to buy gas for it." Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Snow falls and some clings to the branches of a pine tree and bushes in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019.
Buy Photo
Snow falls and some clings to the branches of a pine tree and bushes in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A man clears snow from the walk way near a QLine stop in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019.
Buy Photo
A man clears snow from the walk way near a QLine stop in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A man rides a bicycle in the snow up Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
A man rides a bicycle in the snow up Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The snow melts around the steam pipe vent on a corner in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019.
Buy Photo
The snow melts around the steam pipe vent on a corner in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Despite the snow, Ron Johnston, of Ferndale, rides his bicycle home on Eight Mile Road in Oak Park, Monday afternoon, January 28, 2019. Snow and gusting winds created blizzard-like conditions Monday across the state, prompting closures of many schools, government offices and businesses, and snarling air travel.
Buy Photo
Despite the snow, Ron Johnston, of Ferndale, rides his bicycle home on Eight Mile Road in Oak Park, Monday afternoon, January 28, 2019. Snow and gusting winds created blizzard-like conditions Monday across the state, prompting closures of many schools, government offices and businesses, and snarling air travel. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Walter Houze uses a rolling shovel to remove snow from the sidewalk outside the Kirby Lofts in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019.
Buy Photo
Walter Houze uses a rolling shovel to remove snow from the sidewalk outside the Kirby Lofts in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The snow melts around the steam pipe vent on a corner in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
The snow melts around the steam pipe vent on a corner in Detroit on Jan. 28, 2019. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Good Samaritans help push a car owned by Jag Gangishetti of Farmington Hills out of a ditch at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills, January 28, 2019.
Buy Photo
Good Samaritans help push a car owned by Jag Gangishetti of Farmington Hills out of a ditch at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills, January 28, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mike Oram, of West Bloomfield Township, and his 4-year-old nephew Maxwell Zoma sled down the hill at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills, January 28, 2019.
Buy Photo
Mike Oram, of West Bloomfield Township, and his 4-year-old nephew Maxwell Zoma sled down the hill at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills, January 28, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Melvyn "Mello" Burrell, 46, of Detroit, rides his bike through the steam on Ledyard and Second streets in Detroit on his way to the store, Monday, January 28, 2019.
Buy Photo
Melvyn "Mello" Burrell, 46, of Detroit, rides his bike through the steam on Ledyard and Second streets in Detroit on his way to the store, Monday, January 28, 2019. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Children go sledding at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills, January 28, 2019.
Buy Photo
Children go sledding at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills, January 28, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Thomas Conti, and his niece Gianna fly down the sledding hill at Heritage park in Farmington Hills.
Buy Photo
Thomas Conti, and his niece Gianna fly down the sledding hill at Heritage park in Farmington Hills. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Children fly down the sledding hill at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills on Monday, January 28, 2019.
Buy Photo
Children fly down the sledding hill at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills on Monday, January 28, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Children go sledding at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills, Monday, January 28, 2019.
Buy Photo
Children go sledding at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills, Monday, January 28, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dayle King shovels the driveway in front of his home on Berg Road, in Southfield.
Buy Photo
Dayle King shovels the driveway in front of his home on Berg Road, in Southfield. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Pedestrians and vehicles make their way through the snow on Evergreen in Southfield, Monday afternoon,
Buy Photo
Pedestrians and vehicles make their way through the snow on Evergreen in Southfield, Monday afternoon, David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
As snow falls, people wait at a bus stop on Mack Avenue in Detroit Monday afternoon.
Buy Photo
As snow falls, people wait at a bus stop on Mack Avenue in Detroit Monday afternoon. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Defense attorney Archie Hayman, a former Genesee County Circuit judge, walks in silhouette along with three other men crossing Saginaw Street in Flint during a winter storm on Monday in downtown Flint.
Defense attorney Archie Hayman, a former Genesee County Circuit judge, walks in silhouette along with three other men crossing Saginaw Street in Flint during a winter storm on Monday in downtown Flint. Jake May, MLive.com
Fullscreen
Snow falls on the campus of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Monday.
Snow falls on the campus of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Monday. Joel Bissell, AP
Fullscreen
United States Postal Service letter carrier Keith Caniff sorts mail on his route in East Grand Rapids, Monday.
United States Postal Service letter carrier Keith Caniff sorts mail on his route in East Grand Rapids, Monday. Neil Blake, The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Fullscreen
Erik Johnson clears snow from his neighbor's driveway in East Grand Rapids, Monday.
Erik Johnson clears snow from his neighbor's driveway in East Grand Rapids, Monday. Neil Blake, The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Fullscreen
A city worker plows a sidewalk in Grand Rapids Monday morning.
A city worker plows a sidewalk in Grand Rapids Monday morning. Neil Blake, The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Fullscreen
City workers put up a road closed sign on the Michigan Street hill in Grand Rapids, Monday morning.
City workers put up a road closed sign on the Michigan Street hill in Grand Rapids, Monday morning. Neil Blake, AP
Fullscreen
A man crosses Michigan Avenue through blowing snow Monday in downtown Kalamazoo.
A man crosses Michigan Avenue through blowing snow Monday in downtown Kalamazoo. Joel Bissell, AP
Fullscreen
Mike Powers cross country skis to work in downtown Traverse City, Monday.
Mike Powers cross country skis to work in downtown Traverse City, Monday. Jan-Michael Stump, AP
Fullscreen
Kara McConnell shovels snow outside of Good Harbor Coffee and Bakery on Monday morning in Traverse City. McConnell, a teacher at Eastern Elementary School, volunteered to shovel since she had free time on the snow day. "Just getting a coffee and trying to be helpful," she said.
Kara McConnell shovels snow outside of Good Harbor Coffee and Bakery on Monday morning in Traverse City. McConnell, a teacher at Eastern Elementary School, volunteered to shovel since she had free time on the snow day. "Just getting a coffee and trying to be helpful," she said. Jan-Michael Stump, Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP
Fullscreen
Theresa Breen walks through the snow to work in downtown Traverse City Monday.
Theresa Breen walks through the snow to work in downtown Traverse City Monday. Jan-Michael Stump, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Dozens of school districts have closed Tuesday and many plan to remain closed Wednesday.

    In addition, several communities across Metro Detroit, including the city of Detroit, Troy and Livonia, have opened warming centers to help people escape the frigid temperatures outside.  

    On Friday, temperatures will rise to a high of 12 degrees and a low of about minus one degree, according to the weather service.

    The next day, the forecast calls for a high of about 30 degrees and a low of about 25 degrees. 

    A warm up is expected Sunday in Detroit, with the high predicted to reach near 43 degrees and a low of about 33 degrees. 

    A low pressure system carried winter storm Monday over the region and it dumped between three inches and five inches of snow on Metro Detroit. Some areas in the region, such as Bay and Huron counties saw 10 inches of snow.

    Extended forecast

    Wednesday: Cloudy with a high near minus 2 degrees and a low of about  minus 11 degrees.

    Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 2 degrees and a low of about minus 5 degrees.

    Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 12 degrees and a low of about minus 1 degree.

    Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low of about 25 degrees.

    Sunday: Cloudy with a high near 43 degrees and a low of about 33 degrees. Rain and snow likely.

    Monday: Cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. Rain and snow likely.

    Source: National Weather Service

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/weather/2019/01/29/brutal-cold-blast-se-mich-through-weekend/2708777002/