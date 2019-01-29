Snowfall ranged from 3 inches in Dundee to 9 inches in Bad Axe on Jan. 28-29, 2019. (Photo: National Weather Service)

Snowfall on Monday ranged from 2 inches in Monroe County to 10 inches in Bay and Huron counties. Arctic air from a polar vortex is expected to create a wind chill factor between 25 below zero to 45 below zero on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More: Whitmer issues state of emergency ahead of cold

More: Get used to polar vortex outbreaks

NWS:January 28th's winter storm report

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/weather/2019/01/29/east-michigan-snowfall/2708931002/