Snowfall from 2 to 10 inches coats east side of Michigan
Snowfall on Monday ranged from 2 inches in Monroe County to 10 inches in Bay and Huron counties. Arctic air from a polar vortex is expected to create a wind chill factor between 25 below zero to 45 below zero on Tuesday and Wednesday.
