As temperatures sink this week, community centers, public libraries, police departments and churches are welcoming people to warm up. Places throughout Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are opening their doors and extending their hours to offer relief.

Detroit's 12 recreation centers are open to the public during their regular operating hours. The Detroit Public Library locations, however, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Four warming centers also are open through March 31 when year-round shelters are at capacity. They are open 24/7 unless otherwise noted:

Cass Community Social Services at 1534 Webb St. is open for parents and children from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries at 2535 Third Ave. is open to men only.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries at 3840 Fairview St. is open to women and children only.

Lakeridge Village at 15941 Fairfield St. is open to all.

Emergency transportation is available to Cass Community Social Services at (313) 424-2202 and Lake Ridge Villages at (313) 778-0694.

Pastor Eddie C. Williams at Lakeridge Village, a nonprofit founded to help people find affordable housing, said he sees 30 to 40 people stay at the center every night during the winter and he expects to be busy over the next few days. Volunteers have brought food donations to the center's doorstep. Guests can get food and coffee and a cot and blanket to sleep.

"We're certainly busy with these seasonal record lows," Williams said. "We can't let nobody stay outside overnight, We're looking forward to helping people off the streets."

Warming centers are available this week as temperatures and windchill dip into the negatives. (Photo: City of Detroit)

Around 50 warming centers in Wayne County's suburbs also are open. A few are available for overnight shelter and under special circumstances:

Dearborn Community & Performing Arts Center & Recreation Center, 313-943-2350

Gibraltar City Hall, 734-676-3900

Grosse Ile Public Safety Building, 734-676-1022

Hamtramck Senior Plaza, 313-873-7878 Ext. No. 221

Lincoln Park Police Department, 313-281-1800 Ext. No. 7

River Rouge City Hall/Police Department, 313-842-4200

Rockwood City Hall, 734-955-4120

Romulus Senior Center, 734-955-4120

Southgate Senior Center, 734-258-3066

Taylor Recreation Center, 734-374-8900

Van Buren Police Department, 734-699-8900

Wayne Police Department, 734-721-1414, Ext. No. 7

Westland Police Department, 734-722-9600

Woodhaven Fire Station No. 1, 734-675-4918

Dearborn Police Department, 313-943-2230

More than a dozen warming centers are open in Oakland County during the day, according to its homeland security division's website. The City of Wixom's city hall and police department will allow people to stay as long as it is dangerously cold. The Novi Civic Center also will be open overnight until 8 a.m. Friday.

The Macomb County Department of Health and Community Services has a list of nearly a couple dozen warming centers open across 15 communities. Three facilities are operating overnight warming centers, though those in need of shelter should call ahead for availability and location:

Salvation Army Macomb's Answer to Temporary Shelter, 586-755-5191

Macomb County Warming Center is open to adults only and rotates between several shelters, 586-321-0998

Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team, 586-415-5101

To find additional warming center listings, residents can also dial 211 to speak with a representative from the United Way for Southeast Michigan.

"We do encourage individuals to use that number," said Vickie Winn, director of public relations for the nonprofit. "It's an easy number to remember, and they have lots of resources like food, clothing and shelter."

