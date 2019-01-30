Buy Photo Michigan State Police officer Jeremy Nunez pedals through the drifts in front of the state Capitol on Wednesday morning. Although state government is shut-down because of the weather, the MSP are still responsible for patrols. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Record-breaking, teeth-chattering and life-threatening cold in Metro Detroit continues Wednesday and won't let up until at least Saturday.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township have issued a wind chill warning for Southeast Michigan that's in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday.

They also said Wednesday and Thursday will be the coldest weather across Southeast Michigan since February 2014. Officials said dangerous and life-threatening wind chills are expected over the next two days with wind chills plunging to 25 to 45 below zero.

The area could see wind gusts of up to 40 mph and the cold temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Wednesday's high is expected to reach minus 5 and a warm-up is coming Thursday when the high is predicted to reach zero. The low on Wednesday will be around minus 13 and minus 4 on Thursday.

By 9 a.m. Wednesday, the temperature in Detroit reached minus 6 degrees, colder than the 39 degree weather in Juneau, Alaska, and 9 degrees in Aspen, Colorado. However, it was still not as cold in Detroit as it was in Minneapolis, where temperatures plummeted to minus 28.

Due to the brutal arctic cold, the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, or SMART, offered free rides on all of its fixed routes for the entire day, officials said. The Detroit Department of Transportation is offering free rides on all routes Wednesday.

“In this inclement weather, people already have plenty to worry about,” John Hertel, SMART's general manager, said in a statement. “By offering free rides today, we can eliminate one worry for the riders and get them to work safely.”

As a result, most area school districts said Tuesday they were calling snow days and shutting down Wednesday and Thursday. Some communities across Metro Detroit also closed their municipal offices because of the cold.

Detroit's QLine street car service is operating Wednesday on a reduced schedule because of the extremely cold conditions, officials said.

The city of Detroit's government offices are open for business, however.

“We know that our residents depend on many of these services, and we’re committed to providing them even in the coldest temperatures,” Hakim Berry, the city's chief operations officer, said in a statement. “While cold temperatures may impact some facilities and equipment, we are working hard to maintain the level of service Detroiters have come to expect from us.”

On Wednesday, the Detroit Institute of Arts in the city's cultural center and the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak both followed suit and closed because of the inclement weather.

Extended forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold with a high near 0 and a low of about minus 17 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 16 degree and a low of about 8 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 36 degrees and a low of about 32 degrees. There's a chance of snow after 1 a.m.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low of about 38 degrees. There's a chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m. and a chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Monday: Cloudy with a high near 48 degrees and a low of about 32 degrees. Rain likely.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. A chance of rain.

Source: National Weather Service

