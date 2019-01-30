LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Glacial temperatures prompted the U.S. Postal Service to halt mail delivery Wednesday — but neither cold, nor winds nor gloomy forecasts prevented Theron Dillard from hopping on his bicycle and making his appointed rounds delivering salads.

"It was brutal," said Dillard, 26, a bicycle deliveryman for the 7 Greens Detroit Salad Co. restaurant in downtown Detroit near Cadillac Center. "I endured it, though. As long as it's not raining or snowing, it's bearable."

While employers from the Postal Service to construction firms kept their workers indoors safe from Wednesday's arctic freeze, Dillard was among the unfortunate Metro Detroiters who had to bundle up and bear it.

At least one person in Metro Detroit died Wednesday because of the arctic temperatures, which were compounded by high winds. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for Southeast Michigan that's in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Coping with the deep freeze in Michigan
 Fullscreen

The Capitol building, seen through a frozen window in the Lansing bureau of The Detroit News, sits idle after extreme cold weather prompted a governmental shutdown until Friday.
Buy Photo
The Capitol building, seen through a frozen window in the Lansing bureau of The Detroit News, sits idle after extreme cold weather prompted a governmental shutdown until Friday. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Anton Maurice Spann Sr., 56, gives wife, Shavonne Spann, 33, both of Detroit, a good morning kiss Wednesday morning. They were the only people to stay at the St. Augustine/St. Monica Catholic Church warming center Tuesday night. The Michigan Region of The American Red Cross has provided 50 cots for people needing the warming center, which is open 24 hours a day until Friday at 8 a.m.
Buy Photo
Anton Maurice Spann Sr., 56, gives wife, Shavonne Spann, 33, both of Detroit, a good morning kiss Wednesday morning. They were the only people to stay at the St. Augustine/St. Monica Catholic Church warming center Tuesday night. The Michigan Region of The American Red Cross has provided 50 cots for people needing the warming center, which is open 24 hours a day until Friday at 8 a.m. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State Police officer Jeremy Nunez pedals through the drifts in front of the state Capitol on Wednesday morning. Although state government is shut because of the weather, the MSP are still responsible for patrols.
Buy Photo
Michigan State Police officer Jeremy Nunez pedals through the drifts in front of the state Capitol on Wednesday morning. Although state government is shut because of the weather, the MSP are still responsible for patrols. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A lone car makes its way down Brush Street at Mack in Detroit Wednesday morning in subzero temperatures.
Buy Photo
A lone car makes its way down Brush Street at Mack in Detroit Wednesday morning in subzero temperatures. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hillary Vigilant and Goose, an Alaskan Malamute, go for a walk in frigid Detroit Wednesday morning.
Buy Photo
Hillary Vigilant and Goose, an Alaskan Malamute, go for a walk in frigid Detroit Wednesday morning. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Employees of Major Cement of Detroit work on a water main break Wednesday on Canfield between Cass and Second in Detroit. "It's just too cold out here," said Jeff Jackson, superintendent of Major Cement. "Get home, get warm and start all over again tomorrow."
Buy Photo
Employees of Major Cement of Detroit work on a water main break Wednesday on Canfield between Cass and Second in Detroit. "It's just too cold out here," said Jeff Jackson, superintendent of Major Cement. "Get home, get warm and start all over again tomorrow." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Richard James, a Detroit Water and Sewerage worker, uses a poking rod to find a water main break in Detroit, Wednesday.
Richard James, a Detroit Water and Sewerage worker, uses a poking rod to find a water main break in Detroit, Wednesday. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Miquel Cook, 21, a Detroit Water and Sewerage Department employee, works on strapping down heavy equipment after working on a water main break on Renfrew in Detroit, Wednesday.
Buy Photo
Miquel Cook, 21, a Detroit Water and Sewerage Department employee, works on strapping down heavy equipment after working on a water main break on Renfrew in Detroit, Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chuck Bryant, a Detroit Water and Sewerage worker, uses an aqua phone to locate a water main break in Detroit, Wednesday.
Chuck Bryant, a Detroit Water and Sewerage worker, uses an aqua phone to locate a water main break in Detroit, Wednesday. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Theron Dillard delivers for Seven Greens restaurant on his bike in downtown Detroit, which was experiencing record cold weather on Wednesday.
Buy Photo
Theron Dillard delivers for Seven Greens restaurant on his bike in downtown Detroit, which was experiencing record cold weather on Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Steam rises over Brush Street in downtown Detroit Wednesday.
Buy Photo
Steam rises over Brush Street in downtown Detroit Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Timothy Smith braves the cold for a cup of coffee on Wednesday in Detroit.
Buy Photo
Timothy Smith braves the cold for a cup of coffee on Wednesday in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Shavonne Spann stays in bed after waking up Wednesday morning at the St. Augustine/St. Monica Catholic Church warming center in Detroit. She and her husband live nearby, but decided to stay at the warming center to save on electrical costs at home.
Buy Photo
Shavonne Spann stays in bed after waking up Wednesday morning at the St. Augustine/St. Monica Catholic Church warming center in Detroit. She and her husband live nearby, but decided to stay at the warming center to save on electrical costs at home. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wind gusts send steam through Detroit's New Center area Wednesday.
Wind gusts send steam through Detroit's New Center area Wednesday. Tanya Moutzalias, Ann Arbor News via AP
Fullscreen
City crews clear sidewalks in empty downtown St. Joseph Wednesday. A winter storm brought several inches of snow and subzero temperatures to the area.
City crews clear sidewalks in empty downtown St. Joseph Wednesday. A winter storm brought several inches of snow and subzero temperatures to the area. Don Campbell, The Herald-Palladium via AP
Fullscreen
A Merl's Towing Service truck pulls a semi-trailer truck out of the snow along M-6 near exit 1 near Grandville on Wednesday.
A Merl's Towing Service truck pulls a semi-trailer truck out of the snow along M-6 near exit 1 near Grandville on Wednesday. Neil Blake, The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Fullscreen

    According to the Weather Service, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see the coldest temperatures in southeast Michigan since February 2014. From Wednesday morning into the afternoon, readings in Detroit stayed below zero.

    Wind gusts of up to 40 mph could cause the wind-chill temperature to drop to 25 to 45 below zero, meteorologists said.

    Michigan's Capitol was shut down Wednesday because of the cold, but that didn't mean Michigan State Police troopers stopped patrolling the grounds.

    Trooper Jeremy Nunez made his rounds on the Capitol grounds on a bicycle Wednesday, struggling to pedal through snow drifts. By 8:30 a.m., he'd finished his second patrol of the day, and planned to head to Capitol City Airport.

    Nunez said he didn't plan on riding his bicycle to the next assignment. “I think we’ll take a patrol car for that," he said.

    Construction firms were among the companies that halted work Wednesday. The building site on the grounds of the former J.L. Hudson Department Store downtown, where Detroit's tallest building is in the process of being built, was quiet. Ditto for construction sites at nearby Brush Park, where bulldozers and other equipment sat unmanned.

    But some workers, including city employees and contractors, had no choice but to brave the cold as they dealt with water main breaks. The subzero temperatures forced some crews to cut the day short, however.

    "I have two crews out today but we just did one emergency each — but that's it, it's just too cold out here," said Jeff Jackson, a superintendent at Major Cement of Detroit, which contracted to fix water main breaks. "Get home, get warm and start all over again tomorrow. A lot of breaks, a lot of breaks."

    Even 7 Greens Detroit Salad, which was among the handful of downtown restaurants that opened Wednesday, closed early. Normally, the restaurant stays open until 7 p.m., but a sign on the door read, "brrr!" and told customers the establishment was closing at 1 p.m.

    "There's no point in staying open," Dillard said. "It's dead. There's nobody down here. I made four deliveries today, but that's it."

    ghunter@detroitnews.com
    (313) 222-2134
    Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

     

