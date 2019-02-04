Buy Photo After showers and spring-like temperatures to kick off the workweek, Metro Detroit is facing a return to wintry conditions, including freezing rain. (Photo: John Greilick, The Detroit News, file)

After showers and spring-like temperatures to kick off the workweek, Metro Detroit is facing a return to wintry conditions, including freezing rain.

A cold front is ushering in colder air Tuesday, when highs should top out in the low 30s, followed by a low pressure system bringing "a good chance of freezing rain to the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning," the National Weather Service said.

Metro Detroit and southern areas are likely to see notable icing, the weather service said. To the north, light sleet is likely, it said.

"Travel early Wednesday morning may become hazardous due to slick roads from ice accumulation," the weather service said.

More rain is forecast late Wednesday and again Thursday as the mercury climbs to the 40s. But mostly cloudy and cold conditions are on tap Friday, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens.

Detroit Metro Airport reached 53 Monday afternoon, 20 degrees above average for the date but far from the record high of 63 set in 1890, weather service records show.

It was the second consecutive day the thermometer reached the 50s, a break from the region's record-breaking cold last week.

